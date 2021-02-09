Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,193 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.76% of Masimo worth $111,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 222.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.14.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total value of $15,150,230.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,212 shares in the company, valued at $58,253,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total transaction of $2,797,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MASI stock opened at $261.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.66. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.90 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.