MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Equities research analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to announce $1.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $6.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MasTec.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.15.

In other news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $204,761.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,521.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,573 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in MasTec by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $82.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

