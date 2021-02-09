Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Martin Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Martin Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 4.9% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $333.15. 107,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,786,780. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.42.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $20,296,188.90. Insiders have sold 652,966 shares of company stock worth $215,122,488 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

