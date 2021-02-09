Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.5% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its position in Mastercard by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 1,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Mastercard by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 652,966 shares of company stock valued at $215,122,488. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.69. 79,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,786,780. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $332.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $337.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.42.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

