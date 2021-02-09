Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Lifted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.7% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 652,966 shares of company stock valued at $215,122,488. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $4.35 on Tuesday, hitting $332.68. 33,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,786,780. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.42.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

