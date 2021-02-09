Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.9% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 125,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.6% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.77. 86,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,786,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $332.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 652,966 shares of company stock worth $215,122,488 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

