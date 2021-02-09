Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Downgraded by MKM Partners

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was downgraded by stock analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.98.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,078 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

