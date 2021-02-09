Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.90

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 23709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 40,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

