Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.90

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 23709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.45.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70.
About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)
Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.
