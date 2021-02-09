Matarin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 27,513 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 78,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $106.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $188.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

