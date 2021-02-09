Matarin Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Matarin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,388 shares during the quarter. Stepan comprises 1.0% of Matarin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Stepan worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Stepan by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Stepan by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 40,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Stepan by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

NYSE SCL opened at $124.66 on Tuesday. Stepan has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $131.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.79 and a 200 day moving average of $116.91.

In other news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $75,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,018.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

