Matarin Capital Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Matarin Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,195 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,135,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000.

BECN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $44.33.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

