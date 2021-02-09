Matarin Capital Management LLC Sells 50,811 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Matarin Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,811 shares during the quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $39,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $40.69.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.