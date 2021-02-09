Matarin Capital Management LLC Sells 6,280 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Matarin Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $282.17 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $282.70. The firm has a market cap of $330.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.48, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.88.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

