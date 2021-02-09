Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.12

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.12 and last traded at $81.95, with a volume of 19768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.42.
MTLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Materialise in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,030.50 and a beta of 0.94.
About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
