Matic Network Price Hits $0.0740 (MATIC)

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Matic Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0740 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. Matic Network has a total market cap of $366.69 million and $126.12 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Matic Network has traded 86% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00055148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.46 or 0.01062929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,476.85 or 0.05400860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00020449 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00030900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00038706 BTC.

Matic Network Profile

Matic Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. The official website for Matic Network is matic.network . The official message board for Matic Network is medium.com/matic-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

