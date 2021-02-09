Matt Abernethy Sells 2,910 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $339,946.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,683.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $155,715.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.61. 922,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,300. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.31 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average of $104.04.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NBIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

