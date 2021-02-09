Matt Abernethy Sells 2,910 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $339,946.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,683.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Matt Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $155,715.70.
Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.61. 922,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,300. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.31 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average of $104.04.
NBIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.
