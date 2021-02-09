Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 742 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 72,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,697,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 36,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in 3M by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,912 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

MMM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.82. The company had a trading volume of 22,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.65. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.27. The stock has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

