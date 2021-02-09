Mattern Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,583,000 after purchasing an additional 616,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,817,000 after purchasing an additional 394,178 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in International Business Machines by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,924,000 after acquiring an additional 386,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in International Business Machines by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,174,000 after acquiring an additional 279,308 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.47. The stock had a trading volume of 37,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,420,307. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $155.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

