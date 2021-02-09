Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 51,981 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,981 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 91.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 73,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 35,221 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 157.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.70. 35,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,905,246. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.60.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

