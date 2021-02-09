Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. 140166 boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.91. 1,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,939. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $190.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.