Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $829,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. 140166 began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.13.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

