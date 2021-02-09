Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) (LON:MTW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) (LON:MTW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) stock opened at GBX 743.80 ($9.72) on Tuesday. Mattioli Woods plc has a 52 week low of GBX 520 ($6.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 865 ($11.30). The stock has a market cap of £208.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 747.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 703.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.
Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) Company Profile
