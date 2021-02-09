Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) (LON:MTW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) (LON:MTW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) stock opened at GBX 743.80 ($9.72) on Tuesday. Mattioli Woods plc has a 52 week low of GBX 520 ($6.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 865 ($11.30). The stock has a market cap of £208.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 747.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 703.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Get Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) alerts:

Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) Company Profile

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.