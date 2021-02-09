Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) (LON:MTW) Given New GBX 939 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) (LON:MTW) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 896 ($11.71) to GBX 939 ($12.27) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.24% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) stock opened at GBX 743.80 ($9.72) on Tuesday. Mattioli Woods plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 520 ($6.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 865 ($11.30). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 747.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 703.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of £208.76 million and a PE ratio of 20.48.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

