Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) (LON:MTW) Plans Dividend of GBX 7.50

Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) (LON:MTW) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MTW stock traded down GBX 0.49 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 744.51 ($9.73). 18,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,984. The firm has a market capitalization of £208.95 million and a P/E ratio of 20.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 747.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 703.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Mattioli Woods plc has a 1 year low of GBX 520 ($6.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 865 ($11.30).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTW shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) from GBX 896 ($11.71) to GBX 939 ($12.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) in a report on Tuesday.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

