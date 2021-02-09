MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) (TSE:MKP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.60

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2021


MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) (TSE:MKP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.60 and traded as high as $16.05. MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 16,504 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.65, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$394.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42.

MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) (TSE:MKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

