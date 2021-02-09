MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) (TSE:MKP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.60

MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) (TSE:MKP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.60 and traded as high as $16.05. MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 16,504 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.65, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$394.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42.

Get MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) alerts:

MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) (TSE:MKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.