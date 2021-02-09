McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Physicians Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 2.0% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,058 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 38,039 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.47. 48,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235,598. The company has a market capitalization of $159.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.87.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.