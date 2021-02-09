McKesson (MCK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

McKesson (NYSE: MCK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/3/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $226.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $178.00 to $192.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $178.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $222.00 to $231.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2021 – McKesson was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “d” rating.
- 2/1/2021 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $186.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.98. 770,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $187.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.58.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,563 shares of company stock worth $2,868,196. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
