Measurable Data Token Market Cap Hits $30.14 Million (MDT)

Measurable Data Token (CURRENCY:MDT) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Measurable Data Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Measurable Data Token has traded up 59.7% against the U.S. dollar. Measurable Data Token has a total market capitalization of $30.14 million and approximately $22.84 million worth of Measurable Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Measurable Data Token Profile

Measurable Data Token (CRYPTO:MDT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Measurable Data Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 661,990,346 tokens. Measurable Data Token’s official website is www.mdt.co . Measurable Data Token’s official Twitter account is @MeasurableData and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Measurable Data Token is /r/MeasurableDataToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Measurable Data Token Token Trading

