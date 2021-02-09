Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.52

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:MKTY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and traded as high as $4.75. Mechanical Technology shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 79,210 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33.

Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Mechanical Technology had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter.

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated, through its subsidiary, MTI Instruments, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets precision linear displacement solutions, vibration measurement and system balancing solutions, and wafer inspection tools worldwide. It offers electronic gauging instruments for position, displacement, and vibration applications in the industrial manufacturing/production markets, as well as the research, design, and process development market.

