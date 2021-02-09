Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PDDPF) Trading 1,214.3% Higher

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDDPF)’s stock price traded up 1,214.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.22. 4,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 4,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PDDPF)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It provide healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The company products include Rasuvo, Metoject and Rupall. Medexus was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

