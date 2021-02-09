MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.05. MediaZest shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 16,017,242 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.95, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

About MediaZest (LON:MDZ)

MediaZest Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, satellite delivery, content management, and consumer interaction platform worldwide. The company's products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

