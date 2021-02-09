Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Jeffrey J. Brown Buys 133 Shares

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE MED traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.40. 110,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,872. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $266.33.

Get Medifast alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 75.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Medifast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Medifast by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Medifast by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Medifast by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Medifast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

MED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.