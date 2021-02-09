Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Jeffrey J. Brown Buys 133 Shares

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE MED traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.40. 110,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,872. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $266.33.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 75.84%.
MED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th.
About Medifast
Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.
