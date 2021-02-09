MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Reaches $0.0002

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $423,278.79 and $176.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 41.1% higher against the dollar. One MEET.ONE token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00050829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.62 or 0.00241844 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00084780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00069712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00097854 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00063585 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

