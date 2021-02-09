Megacoin Market Cap Reaches $1.65 Million (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $28.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Megacoin has traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.57 or 0.00361077 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003476 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,409,802 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

