Melon Market Cap Reaches $57.42 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Melon has a market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can currently be bought for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Melon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00054770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.20 or 0.01054201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.47 or 0.05394038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00016651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00020251 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00030702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00038173 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.