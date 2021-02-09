Melon (MLN) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon token can currently be bought for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Melon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00059329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.94 or 0.01126634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00055077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.08 or 0.05763791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00024777 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00017939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00032063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00042346 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

MLN is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. Melon’s official website is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.