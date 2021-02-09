Memetic / PepeCoin Price Reaches $0.0389 on Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $18,750.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.84 or 0.00294828 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00033258 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003652 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $803.88 or 0.01757685 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

