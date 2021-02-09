MenaPay Price Up 32.7% This Week (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MenaPay has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $61,030.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00055148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.46 or 0.01062929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,476.85 or 0.05400860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00020449 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00030900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00038706 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

MenaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

