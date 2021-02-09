MenaPay Trading Up 28.7% Over Last 7 Days (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar. MenaPay has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $77,663.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

