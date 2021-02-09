MercadoLibre (MELI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/28/2021 – MercadoLibre was downgraded by analysts at Bradesco Corretora from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2,000.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – MercadoLibre had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – MercadoLibre had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00.

1/19/2021 – MercadoLibre had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – MercadoLibre was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1,808.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MercadoLibre is benefiting from strengthening online-to-offline offerings. Further, robust mobile-point-of-sale business and growing adoption of MercadoPago are contributing well to the total payment volume growth of the company. Also, increasing traffic and engagement rate by buyers on the company’s online retail platform is a positive. Growing penetration of managed networks is another positive. Additionally, rapid adoption of Mobile Wallet remains a major tailwind. Further, solid momentum across free shipment program is leading to robust shipments growth via MercadoEnvios. The company remains optimistic about its FinTech and logistics businesses. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, rising expenses related to warehousing, free shipping subsidies and mPOS discounts are concerns.”

12/22/2020 – MercadoLibre was upgraded by analysts at Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,980.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – MercadoLibre was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $22.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,878.00. The company had a trading volume of 336,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,939. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,789.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,391.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,736.77 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

