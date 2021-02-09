Mercer International (MERC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mercer International stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.93. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MERC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.