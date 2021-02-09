Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.8% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

