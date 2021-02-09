Mercury General (MCY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Mercury General to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

Shares of MCY opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04. Mercury General has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $55.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

