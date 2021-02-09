Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSE MDP traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.19. 8,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,971. Meredith has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33.

Get Meredith alerts:

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $901.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.82 million. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meredith will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,456,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after buying an additional 24,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Meredith by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.