Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s previous close.
NYSE MDP traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.19. 8,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,971. Meredith has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33.
Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $901.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.82 million. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meredith will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Meredith
Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.
