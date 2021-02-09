Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,745 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.2% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Walmart by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 17,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 84,191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.96. 48,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,628,214. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

