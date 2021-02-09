Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,244 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.13.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.00. 2,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

