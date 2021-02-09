Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 7,751 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,751 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 5.0% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSM traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,057,655. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $692.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

