Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report sales of $250.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $247.47 million to $251.96 million. Merit Medical Systems posted sales of $257.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $956.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $953.34 million to $957.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $60.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $29,938,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 387,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after buying an additional 193,160 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 234.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 228,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 159,954 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,464,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after purchasing an additional 143,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,148,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

