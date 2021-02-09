Metadium (META) Price Tops $0.0093 on Major Exchanges

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Metadium has a market capitalization of $11.63 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00054746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $487.57 or 0.01050622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.93 or 0.05382533 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00046145 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00016746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00021119 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00030389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00038445 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium (META) is a token. Its launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Buying and Selling Metadium

