Metal Market Capitalization Reaches $46.45 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 62.9% higher against the US dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $46.45 million and $26.86 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001530 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00059297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $524.02 or 0.01132108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00055275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.22 or 0.05742919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00024727 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00017924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00032043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00042391 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.